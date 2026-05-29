Royals' Latest Injury Update Creates Another Challenge for Struggling Bullpen

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they have placed right-handed pitcher Nick Mears on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 28, with a right shoulder impingement.

This is yet another blow to the Royals' pitching staff, which has been plagued by injuries throughout the season. Both the rotation and bullpen have been affected, with multiple pitchers sidelined by setbacks.

Mears joins Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic, Matt Strahm and Carlos Estévez on the injured list. For a bullpen that has struggled throughout the season, losing Mears only adds to the challenge.

How has Nick Mears fared this season on the mound?

Mar 30, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Nick Mears (31) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City acquired Mears this past offseason in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was part of the deal that brought over outfielder Isaac Collins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa.

So far this season, Mears has logged 19 1/3 innings for Kansas City while posting a 5.12 ERA and recording 15 strikeouts.

It has been a mixed season for the 29-year-old on the mound. Early in the year, Mears looked like a solid option out of the Royals' bullpen, but he has recently hit a rough patch.

He currently owns an 18.7% whiff rate and a 13.3% walk rate, according to Statcast. Mears has also recorded two blown saves this season.

The right-hander does rank third on the Royals with five holds this season. He has also been effective at generating ground balls, as shown by his 47.4% ground-ball rate.

Even though Mears has had an up-and-down season, this is still a hit to the Royals' bullpen nonetheless.

A bullpen that has struggled all season long and currently owns a 5.02 ERA, the third-highest mark in MLB, according to FanGraphs.

The bullpen is now without Estévez, who led MLB in saves during the 2025 season, as well as Strahm, another key piece of Kansas City's late-inning group. Now, Mears joins them on the injured list.

In the corresponding roster move Friday, Kansas City recalled right-handed pitcher Eric Cerantola from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals are set to begin a long road trip Friday night as they take on the Texas Rangers. Kansas City will look to get back in the win column after a tough series against the New York Yankees.

This is a crucial stretch of games for Kansas City if it wants to keep its season and playoff hopes alive.