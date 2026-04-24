Royals’ Reliever Turning Heads Following Dominant Start to 2026

The Kansas City Royals bullpen has plagued the team so far in 2026. With a 6.29 ERA, it ranks last in the league. Underwhelming performances from arms like John Schreiber, along with blown saves from key high-leverage relievers such as Lucas Erceg, have turned the bullpen into a significant issue.

Despite the struggles, there is still a southpaw who has held his own to start the season. Daniel Lynch IV has been one of, if not the most effective arms in the Kansas City bullpen.

The 29-year-old left-hander has given hitters trouble all season. This is not soft-contact luck. Hitters have simply been unable to touch Lynch.

Daniel Lynch IV has been a bright spot so far

May 3, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) tosses the ball to first base to record an out against Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The stats speak for themselves when assessing Lynch this year. He has thrown nine innings in relief while allowing just one earned run on two hits. What stands out most is his 12 strikeouts.

Lynch’s Statcast metrics are covered in red. Though he is not overpowering hitters with his fastball, his swing-and-miss ability comes from his five-pitch arsenal.

He currently holds a 44.3% whiff rate, which ranks in the 99th percentile. Much of that comes from his slider, which has generated a 66.7% mark. Despite throwing his knuckle curve just 11 times, it has still been effective, producing a 75% rate.

He is not only generating swings and misses but also finishing at-bats, posting a 35.3% strikeout rate. That success is driven by his deceptive slider from the left side, which has produced a 71.4% rate. His ability to put hitters away has been eye-opening this season.

While the offense is a separate issue, the bullpen has not made it any easier to win games. Closing out games has been a major problem for the Royals early this season, as they have six blown saves.

Carlos Estévez, Matt Strahm, Nick Mears and Erceg have each recorded at least one blown save. Most concerning are Estévez, who led the league in saves last season, and Erceg, as both are the Royals’ go-to high-leverage arms.

With Estévez on the IL and Erceg dealing with some uncertainty on the mound, it raises a fair question. If Lynch has been the most effective arm in the bullpen, should he start getting opportunities in save situations and high-leverage moments for the time being?