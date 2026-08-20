Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino Looking to Finish Strong After Injury-Plagued Season

It has been an interesting season, to say the least, for Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. To start the year, Pasquantino struggled at the plate, slashing just .167/.269/.344 in April.

Despite the slow start, things began to pick up for the 28-year-old. Pasquantino posted a .250 batting average in May before finding his groove in June, hitting .298. However, his hot stretch was cut short in mid-June when he suffered a right hamate fracture and underwent surgery to remove the fractured bone.

Pasquantino returned to the Royals’ active roster about a month later on July 11, but it didn’t take long for him to land back on the 10-day injured list on July 29. Kansas City reinstated him on Aug. 17, and he has been swinging the bat well ever since.

Vinnie Pasquantino has been strong at the plate since returning from the injured list

Aug 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first baseman’s first 12 at-bats since returning from the injured list, he has already collected six hits, including two doubles and a home run. Most recently, in the third game of the series against the Athletics, Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Over the past two seasons, Pasquantino has been viewed as a key piece of the Royals’ lineup and one of the team’s top run producers. Last season, he posted a .264/.323/.475 slash line with 32 home runs and 113 RBIs. The year before, in 2024, Pasquantino was on pace for another 100-plus-RBI season before a broken right thumb sidelined him late in the year. He finished the season with 97 RBIs.

Something many will watch closely is how Pasquantino finishes out the season. Looking ahead, a key question will be whether he can overcome the slow starts he has dealt with over the past couple of years. His right hand will also be worth keeping an eye on after he suffered a broken thumb and fractured hamate bone in the same hand in the past two years.

So far, so good for Pasquantino, as he has looked strong at the plate since his return. There is no doubt about the impact he can have in the Royals’ lineup. The hope is that he can return to that level of production and end the season on a high note.