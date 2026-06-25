Royals' Offense Showing Signs of Life During Encouraging Recent Stretch

The Kansas City Royals are playing some of the best baseball they have all season. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Kansas City has caught fire lately and continues to build momentum.

In the latest episode of "One Royal Way," Joel Penfield breaks down what the team has been showing lately and explains why this recent stretch has given fans reasons for optimism.

Jac Caglianone is putting together a monster month of June. Penfield discusses what he has seen from the young slugger during his recent hot streak, highlighting not only Caglianone's power but also the adjustments he has made at the plate.

Caglianone is not only hitting home runs at an impressive rate, but he is also using the entire field to do it.

Penfield also brings up Carter Jensen, who has put together an impressive 14-game hitting streak. Along with Caglianone, Jensen has been one of the Royals' hottest hitters in recent weeks.

The emergence of both young players gives Kansas City plenty to be excited about moving forward.

While the Royals have been playing some of their best baseball of the season, the injury bug has not gone away.

Penfield touches on the latest update regarding Cole Ragans, along with the injuries Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia are currently dealing with.

Penfield also highlights players such as Nick Loftin and Luinder Avila, discussing what they have shown in recent weeks.

This and much more is discussed in the latest episode of "One Royal Way" on KC Sports Network.