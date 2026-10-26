Royals May Have Struck Gold in 17-Year-Old Prospect Angeibel Gomez

The Arizona Fall League features several Kansas City Royals prospects this year, and some have been performing at a high level. Royals No. 2 prospect Angeibel Gomez has been showcasing his skills.

In January, Kansas City signed 17-year-old Gomez when the international signing period opened. Since then, the prospect has made a name for himself throughout the Royals’ farm system and begun gaining recognition around the league.

Before joining the Fall League, Gomez recorded 144 at-bats with the Royals’ Dominican Summer League team. The outfielder posted a .361/.467/.653 slash line with a 1.119 OPS, nine home runs and 15 stolen bases.

It did not take long for Gomez to grab Kansas City's attention. His performance this season has generated plenty of optimism for his future, and that excitement has continued to grow since he arrived in Surprise for the Fall League.

In Arizona, Gomez is slashing .321/.424/.464 in 28 at-bats, with two doubles and a triple. He has also made an impact on the basepaths, recording three stolen bases. With each at-bat, the prospect appears to be strengthening his stock within Kansas City's farm system.

The most notable takeaway from Gomez’s performance is the small sample size in which he has accomplished so much. He has climbed to No. 2 in the Royals’ farm system and No. 76 among all prospects in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He has achieved that in just 55 games and he is only 17 years old.

Kansas City has a promising group of young talent, as seen this season with Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen. The young sluggers have given Royals fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. Now, Gomez is adding to that excitement as another promising prospect in the organization.