Royals Outfielder John Rave's Play Gives Royals Interesting Dilemma Heading into 2027

It is the final stretch of the season, and the Royals have been in an evaluation period for the 2027 season. One of the interesting spots on the roster heading into 2027 will be who takes the fourth outfielder role going forward? There are some interesting options, but if the Royals wanted a sneak peak at who takes that spot, there are two players vying for it in John Rave and Isaac Collins.

While both aren't exactly the flashiest of players, which is fine given the role, they both fit that spot well. During this final stretch of action, both Rave and Collins will be looking to finish strong as they look to secure a roster spot in 2027. Let's begin the discussion on who has the better chance of getting that role.

Rave Review for John Rave

As a subheader states, John Rave has been a solid player in his limited run, as he is slashing .228/.315/.441 for an OPS of .756 and a wRC+ of 109. That has been done in 145 plate appearances. He has continued to show the ability to draw walks at a good rate (11.0% walk rate), and he has shown surprising power with a .213 ISO.

Even under the basic numbers, there is a lot to like with Rave's limited run. He barrels the ball well at 9.7%; all the expected numbers have improved from last season, he doesn't chase a ton, and has above-average bat speed. The power has come with his change in pull air%; in 2025, it was 10.9% at the majors, and in 2026 it is 21.3%.

The offense has been crucial for him this season, but he has also continued to put up a solid defense playing all three outfield spots. When comparing this season to last defensively, Rave is technically doing worse, but not by much. He has done a lot of his work this year in right field, and it has worked for him with 5 DRS, 3 OAA, and 2 FRV. In CF and LF, he is slightly below-average or average in 2026, which is good for a fourth outfielder.

Another topic of discussion for him is the fact that he is sneaky fast. On the year, he has seven swiped bags and was only caught once. In terms of baserunning runs, Rave has been a net positive on that front with two baserunning runs on the season.

Overall, if the Royals are looking for an internal option for the fourth outfield option, ignoring prospects, Rave would be a great option if the power continues. He fields the outfield well enough, especially in the corners; he has speed and uses it well, and has continued to show improvements at the plate while also keeping his walk rate up. Now, it is time to discuss what Isaac Collins offers in the role.

The Case for Collins

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Isaac Collins (1) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be beating a dead horse, but it has to be said that Isaac Collins hasn't lived up to the Royals' expectations when they traded for him last offseason. Collins was coming off a fourth-place finish in Rookie of the Year, but has not replicated that form, slashing .217/.323/.329 for an OPS of .652 and a wRC+ of 86.

The ironic thing is that both Collins and Rave are very similar batters. Both walk at good rates, as Collins walks at a 12.3% clip; both have solid bat speeds (73.5 mph for Collins), and both don't chase a lot of pitches out of the zone (21.8% for Collins). Where the difference lies, however, is that Collins is not hitting the ball as hard and is struggling to hit any pitch at a good rate.

The bat has struggled, but the defense has also not been ideal given the nature of Kauffman Stadium. In 2026, he has been average in left field with 4 DRS, 0 OAA, and 1 FRV. The higher DRS is more than likely due to his ten outfield assists. Outside of that, he has been an average outfielder who can also man the keystone rarely, and also isn't great there.

Collins has shown sparks of good play, especially later in the first half of the season. Once summer started, Collins looked to be turning a corner after a slow start, with a June wRC+ of 99, which led to a July wRC+ of 136. Heading into the All-Star Break, it seemed Collins was due to finish strong, but the finish has yet to be strong for him. In August, Collins wRC+ was 56, beginning the downturn, and in September it has continued to spiral as he sits at a 23 wRC+ in the final month of play.

While there aren't many positives for Collin's this season, there is a chance for him to bounce back next season if given another chance. He walks at a high rate, plays solid enough defense, and he can offer better contact skills than Rave. The issue lies in the fact that he has not shown a ton of his potential outside of a couple of months.

Both have cases for a roster spot, but it will be for the fourth outfield role, as the Royals should be in the market for an impact bat in the outfield, like they have been for several years. The issue they will face is the fact that there are some prospects also looking for a spot in the Majors, so come Spring Training, there will be a position battle for that roster spot.

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