Royals' Salvador Perez Breaks Tie With George Brett for Kauffman History

The Kansas City Royals took a commanding 14-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The offense took control, with the majority of the Royals' lineup collecting multiple hits.

Along with the offensive production, the long ball was on display as well, as Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone each collected a home run Thursday.

Another player who went deep was Kansas City captain Salvador Perez. For the veteran catcher, this was not just another ordinary home run.

Salvador Perez makes Kauffman Stadium history against the Cardinals

Jun 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts after a base hit in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Entering Thursday's game, Perez was tied with Hall of Famer George Brett for the most home runs at Kauffman Stadium with 136.

It was only a matter of time before Perez hit his next home run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with one out and a 2-1 count, Cardinals pitcher Max Rajcic, who was making his major league debut, left a sweeper over the plate.

And Perez did not miss it. He launched the pitch into left field for a 385-foot home run, becoming the all-time home run leader at Kauffman Stadium.

He broke the tie with Brett and now stands alone atop the home run leaderboard with 137 career home runs at the ballpark.

Not only was it his 137th home run at Kauffman Stadium, but it also marked the 313th of his career. Perez now sits just four home runs shy of Brett's franchise-record total of 317.

Perez still has 86 games remaining in the regular season to break the record this year.

On Aug. 29, 2011, the 21-year-old Perez hit the first home run of his career off Max Scherzer, who was pitching for the Detroit Tigers at the time. Perez finished just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in that game.

Perez has put together a remarkable MLB career, and the record he set Thursday is just the latest addition to an already impressive resume.

It will be entertaining to watch Perez chase the Royals' all-time home run record as the season continues. With just four home runs needed to tie the record and five to break it, all eyes will be on Perez every time he steps to the plate as he closes in on another historic milestone.