Royals' Prospect Kendry Chourio Puts Together Dominant 2026 Season

A handful of Kansas City Royals prospects put together productive seasons this year. These players are scattered throughout the farm system at all levels, but one prospect put himself on the map with the elite season he just posted.

Baseball America released its 2026 Minor League Players of the Year list, and for the Kansas City Royals, to no surprise, Kendry Chourio was named Kansas City’s Minor League Player of the Year.

The pitching prospect sits atop the Royals’ farm system as Kansas City’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. And rightfully so, as the 18-year-old has put together a 2026 campaign like no other.

Kendry Chourio was straight nails on the mound this year

The right-handed pitcher posted an eye-catching 2.48 ERA in 90 2/3 innings this season. He also recorded 91 strikeouts across 21 starts. Chourio began the year with the Columbia Fireflies, but after posting a 1.88 ERA in his first 11 starts, it was clear a promotion was needed.

He finished his final 10 starts of the season with the Quad Cities River Bandits, where that production continued. With the Royals’ High-A affiliate, Chourio posted a 3.16 ERA with 47 strikeouts.

At 6-foot, 160 pounds, Chourio is nothing but fireworks on the mound. He takes command with an explosive fastball that goes hand in hand with his strikeout ability. Chourio’s control is out of this world. Along with his 91 strikeouts, he issued just 17 walks. And no, that’s not a typo. That’s just 17 walks in 90 2/3 innings.

Chourio is a prospect who has caught the attention of not only Royals fans, but baseball fans across the league. His 2026 campaign has many eager to see what he brings to the table next season.