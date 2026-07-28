Royals Add New Face to Bullpen After Beck Way Goes on Injured List

The Kansas City Royals cannot seem to escape injuries. On Tuesday, the team announced that right-handed pitcher Beck Way was placed on the 15-day injured list with low back spasms and tightness.

Injuries have affected the Royals' roster throughout the season, but the pitching staff has been hit especially hard, from the starting rotation to the bullpen. In a corresponding move, Kansas City recalled right-hander Easton McGee from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals acquired McGee from the Milwaukee Brewers just two weeks ago. The Brewers sent McGee to Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations.

What does Easton McGee bring to Kansas City's bullpen?

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Easton McGee (50) in the dugout against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals will be McGee's fourth team since making his major league debut in 2022. He previously spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee before arriving in Kansas City. The 28-year-old has pitched 26 1/3 innings in the major leagues while posting a 3.08 ERA.

The right-hander has an imposing 6-foot-7, 222-pound frame that stands out on the mound. McGee's primary arsenal consists of a sinker, curveball, four-seam fastball and cutter. He will also occasionally mix in a sweeper and changeup.

While he doesn't overpower hitters with velocity, he has the ability to generate weak contact with his pitch mix. One of his most notable moments in the major leagues came during his first career start, when he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

This will be the Royals' first look at McGee. He logged six innings with Triple-A Omaha, allowing six earned runs. With injuries continuing to affect the pitching staff and the bullpen searching for consistency, all eyes will be on McGee and what he can bring to Kansas City.