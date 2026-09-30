Royals Reassign Alec Zumwalt as Offseason Changes Begin

The Kansas City Royals wasted no time making changes as the offseason is officially underway. The team's first move was not related to a player, but rather a coach who has been on the hot seat for some time.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Royals hitting coach Alec Zumwalt was reassigned within the organization. He will remain senior director of hitting performance, the role he held before joining the major league staff in May 2022.

It has been no secret that the past two seasons have not been the best offensively for Kansas City. In 2025, the Royals scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball, followed by the ninth-fewest this season. Zumwalt has been at the center of discussions surrounding the team's offensive struggles over the past two years, and now Kansas City has decided to make a change.

Zumwalt has been involved with the Royals for quite some time, joining the organization as a scout in 2013. Over the years, he worked his way up through the organization, and in early 2022, he replaced Terry Bradshaw as the team's hitting coach.

Now, Zumwalt will be replaced as the Royals' hitting coach. There is clear room for improvement when it comes to Kansas City's offense, particularly in run production and situational hitting. The Royals' decision to make this move so early in the offseason comes as the team looks to improve offensively.

It will be interesting to see who takes Zumwalt's place as the Royals' hitting coach in 2027. The offseason moves have started early for Kansas City, with plenty of work to be done before the upcoming season.