Royals' Recent Trade Acquisition Nate Pearson Prepares for Team Debut

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that newcomer Nate Pearson has reported to the major league team. In a corresponding move, Kansas City optioned right-hander Eli Morgan to Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals acquired Pearson in a trade with the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In exchange for the 29-year-old right-hander, Kansas City sent minor league pitcher Max Martin to Houston.

Kansas City traded for Pearson in hopes of bolstering a struggling bullpen. The right-hander brings several seasons of major league experience to the Royals.

What Nate Pearson adds to the Royals' bullpen

Jun 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Nate Pearson (55) pitches during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pearson spent time with three organizations before arriving in Kansas City. He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Houston before making his way to the Royals. He made his major league debut with Toronto in 2020.

He logged 18 innings during his debut season. It was a difficult start to his major league career, as he allowed 12 earned runs over that span, though he also struck out 16 batters. He made four starts that season, the most he has made in a single season during his career.

Things started to click for Pearson after he was traded to the Cubs during the 2024 season. In his first 26 1/3 innings with Chicago, he posted a 2.73 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and 23 strikeouts.

Pearson features a five-pitch arsenal consisting of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, sinker and changeup. He generates impressive velocity from the right side, with his fastball averaging 97.5 mph, according to Statcast.

Before being traded to the Royals, Pearson logged 20 innings with the Astros this season, posting a 3.60 ERA with 16 strikeouts. Kansas City hopes he can provide a boost to a bullpen that has struggled throughout the season.