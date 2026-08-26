Royals Stay Red-Hot, Extend Winning Streak to Nine Games With Win Over Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals carried their eight-game winning streak into Toronto for a three-game series against the Blue Jays. The series began Tuesday, when the Royals extended their streak to nine games with a 5-3 win.

This isn’t just Kansas City’s longest winning streak of the year. It’s the Royals’ longest since 2017. Kansas City collected 10 hits as a team, with the majority of the lineup contributing. The bottom half of the order, in particular, had a busy but productive night.

Carter Jensen and John Rave each drove in a run, while Salvador Perez drove in two. Rave also collected two hits, as did outfielder Isaac Collins. Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey were the only Royals to go hitless.

Aug 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) hits a RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witt was still productive, drawing two walks and scoring a run. Massey, however, left the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after hitting the turf hard while making a great defensive play at second base. Kansas City later announced that he exited due to his head impacting the ground but was doing well.

Seth Lugo got the start in the series opener. The veteran worked five innings, allowing just one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five. John Schreiber, Connor Thomas and Nate Pearson each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Steven Cruz got the call in the ninth inning to close out the game. It wasn’t the cleanest outing for Cruz, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs. Cruz escaped further damage thanks to a baserunning mistake by the Blue Jays’ Nathan Lukes, who was caught trying to stretch a single into a double to end the game.

It was certainly an interesting way to close out the game and keep the winning streak alive. The Royals will look to make it 10 straight wins Wednesday in Game 2 against Toronto.