Royals Rookie Luinder Avila Emerging as 2027 Rotation Candidate

The Kansas City Royals' rotation has endured another injury-filled season, much like last year. Health concerns have plagued the group throughout the season, most notably when ace Cole Ragans' season was cut short after he underwent left elbow surgery.

Along with Ragans being sidelined for the rest of the season, another significant loss has been starter Kris Bubic, who has been limited to just a handful of appearances this year. Bubic, who is set to become a free agent after the season, has been on the injured list since mid-May.

More recently, Stephen Kolek joined Bubic on the 60-day injured list. Combined with other health concerns throughout the rotation, the injuries have created questions about what Kansas City's starting staff will look like in 2027. However, one pitcher may be positioning himself to earn a spot in next year's rotation.

Luinder Avila may have pitched his way into the Royals' 2027 rotation

Jul 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City pitcher Luinder Avila (58) pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila could be on track to join Kansas City's rotation next season. The 24-year-old made his major league debut last season, but he appeared exclusively out of the bullpen.

Avila dominated out of the bullpen for Kansas City last season. In his first 14 major league innings, he allowed just two earned runs and struck out 16 batters. He showcased his velocity while demonstrating how effective his five-pitch arsenal can be in the major leagues.

Coming into the 2027 season, many were intrigued to see how Avila could impact the Royals' pitching staff. After an up-and-down start to the season, the rookie has begun to settle in and is looking like a serious candidate for the rotation next year.

Avila currently owns a 4.86 ERA across 63 innings this season, complemented by 57 strikeouts. He has been an effective arm by limiting hard contact and generating ground balls.

This is shown in his 6.2% barrel rate and 35.2% hard-hit rate. He also owns a 49.2% ground-ball rate, which ranks in the 83rd percentile, according to Statcast.

As of late, Avila has started to put things together. In July, he owns a 3.31 ERA and has struck out 14 batters. The upside is real with the right-hander. A combination of velocity and an effective pitch arsenal gives Avila the potential to become a top-of-the-rotation arm for Kansas City in the near future.