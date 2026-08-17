Royals Roster Moves: Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia Return, Starling Marte DFA

The Kansas City Royals announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Athletics. The moves included key players being reinstated from the injured list, players being recalled from Triple-A Omaha and others being optioned to Omaha, while one player was designated for assignment.

We’ll start with the most significant news regarding these moves. Both Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia returned from their rehab assignments and were reinstated from the injured list.

Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list July 29 due to right wrist soreness, while Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list June 23 due to a left hand muscle strain.

These are two key players returning to the Royals’ lineup after stints on the injured list. It has been a while since Kansas City has had all of its core players in the lineup together. Jack Johnson posted on X, “For the first time since June 13th, the #Royals have a lineup that includes Carter Jensen, Bobby Witt Jr, Jac Caglianone, Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino.”

For the first time since June 13th, the #Royals have a lineup that includes Carter Jensen, Bobby Witt Jr, Jac Caglianone, Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino. https://t.co/4NIWC7VUzT — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) August 17, 2026

Connor Thomas, whom the Royals claimed from the Athletics earlier this month, has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha. The left-hander has not logged many major league innings this season, and the ones he has pitched have been rough. Thomas has allowed 15 earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.

The three corresponding moves start with infielder Josh Rojas and right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas being optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

The final corresponding move was outfielder Starling Marte being designated for assignment. Marte posted a .242/.298/.314 slash line in 59 at-bats this season. It was a brief stint, but it was still cool to see the veteran make a stop in Kansas City.