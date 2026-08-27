Royals Show Signs of a Promising Core During Late-Season Surge: One Royal Way

The Kansas City Royals’ nine-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield discussed the Royals’ recent stretch of games and what it could mean for next season.

Penfield made it clear that he is more focused on figuring out which players and pieces will impact Kansas City in 2027 rather than the outcome of the current season. The Royals have won 10 of their last 12 games, with multiple players making an impact who are expected to remain part of the organization’s core.

Penfield highlighted Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone, Carter Jensen, Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey when discussing the Royals’ offensive outlook. While there is still room for improvement, he believes the team’s recent winning stretch provides reason for optimism.

The bullpen was another major topic of discussion, as it has plagued the Royals throughout the season. Steven Cruz and Nate Pearson have both received high-leverage opportunities, and Penfield believes they could give Kansas City two late-inning arms entering next season.

Salvador Perez was also mentioned following his recent increase in production. Penfield pointed out that Perez’s workload behind the plate has been reduced, which could be contributing to his success. With Jensen taking on more of the catching duties, Perez shifting into the designated hitter role or playing first base more often could make sense again in 2027.

When discussing the rotation, Penfield touched on Randy Dobnak and how he has worked his way into the conversation for next season. Penfield does not view Dobnak as a lock for a spot in the rotation, but he believes the veteran could provide value to the pitching staff in a number of ways.

Penfield then discussed Pasquantino in more depth, specifically how he has looked more like himself since returning from the injured list.

This and much more were discussed on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.