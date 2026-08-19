Noah Cameron Continues to Impress, Bobby Witt Jr. Delivers Again: Royals Stock Up, Stock Down

Welcome to “Stock Up, Stock Down,” where every week, the Royals On SI staff writers highlight Kansas City Royals players who have stood out or had a rough week. From the lineup to the pitching staff, we’ll dive into who is trending up and who is trending down.

The Royals have gone 4-2 over the past week, dropping one game to the Los Angeles Dodgers and one to the Los Angeles Angels. However, Kansas City took two of three from the Angels and won the first two games of its four-game series against the Athletics.

Stock Up: Players Who Stood Out Over the Past Week

Aug 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) rounds third base to score a run during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jac Caglianone

Jac Caglianone is still on fire at the plate, proving this stretch is more than just a hot streak. The 23-year-old is showing he is here to stay. Over the past seven days, Caglianone has slashed .435/.458/.609 with a 1.067 OPS and seven RBIs in 23 at-bats.

The young slugger has provided plenty of optimism for the future as he continues to produce at a high rate. He is quickly developing into the player Kansas City believed he could be when they drafted him.

Bobby Witt Jr.

It is clear that the injury stint had no effect on Bobby Witt Jr., as he had yet another impressive week at the plate. In 23 at-bats, Witt slashed .348/.464/.696 with a 1.160 OPS, complemented by two home runs.

Most recently, he delivered a walk-off single Tuesday during the Royals’ ninth-inning comeback against the Athletics. Witt’s production comes as no surprise, as this has been a common trend since he entered the league.

Michael Massey

One player who not only had a good week but has quietly put together a strong season as a whole is Michael Massey. Over his last 18 at-bats, he is slashing .500/.550/.833 with two home runs and a 1.383 OPS.

Massey is a player who is finding his groove after dealing with injuries this season. The second baseman is setting himself up to play a key role for Kansas City in 2027.

Noah Cameron

Starting pitcher Noah Cameron has quickly turned his season around since he started calling his own pitches. Most recently, he tossed the first complete-game shutout of his career against the Los Angeles Angels.

His final line included nine strong innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. His potential impact on the rotation next season continues to grow with each start.

Honorable mentions

Vinnie Pasquantino is fresh off a stint on the injured list and has collected three hits in eight at-bats. Maikel Garcia has also recorded three hits in nine at-bats since returning from the injured list.

Carlos Duran made his Royals debut and earned his first major league win Tuesday, tossing one scoreless inning while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Stock Down: Players Who Struggled Over the Past Week

Jul 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Lucas Erceg (60) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucas Erceg

Right-hander Lucas Erceg did not have the best week, as he was recently optioned to Triple-A Omaha after a series of rocky outings. In his lone appearance this week, he allowed one hit and one earned run while walking two batters and failing to record an out before being pulled.

The hope is that Erceg can find his footing in the minors and return as the pitcher Kansas City knows he can be. It has simply been an unfortunate and rocky season for the 31-year-old.

Isaac Collins

The switch-hitting outfielder is coming off his best month of the season in July, but August has not brought the same level of success so far. In 18 at-bats this week, Collins has collected just one hit while striking out six times.

It has been a rough first couple of weeks of August for Collins, but the hope is that he can find his groove and pick up where he left off in July.

Nick Loftin

Much like Collins, Nick Loftin is coming off a strong month of July. Unfortunately, the past week has not been the best for the utility player. Loftin has also tallied just one hit in 18 at-bats while striking out six times.

Loftin has put together one of the better, if not the best, seasons of his career, coming up big for the Royals on several occasions. Eyes will be on him to see if he can finish August on a high note.