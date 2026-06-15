Royals Trade for Pitching Reinforcements as Injuries Continue to Mount

The Kansas City Royals have been plagued by injuries across the roster. From the pitching staff to the lineup, several players have dealt with injuries throughout the season, with some seeing their 2026 campaigns cut short.

Injuries have taken a significant toll on Kansas City's pitching staff. Both the bullpen and starting rotation have dealt with their fair share of setbacks and continue to navigate multiple players on the sidelines.

The Royals announced Monday that they have completed a trade aimed at bolstering their pitching staff.

Connor Seabold heads to Kansas City

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Connor Seabold (43) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Royals announced Monday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-hander Denis Samudio and cash considerations.

Seabold is a 30-year-old right-hander in his fifth MLB season. Over that span, he has made stops with several organizations.

These stops include stints with the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and, most recently, the Blue Jays.

Seabold began the 2026 season with the Tigers, where he logged 15 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and posted a 3.45 ERA. He also recorded 14 strikeouts during that stretch.

It was not until late May that the Blue Jays acquired Seabold from the Tigers in a trade.

The right-hander did not see much action with Toronto, logging just 3 1/3 innings. During that span, he allowed three earned runs and recorded one strikeout.

The 30-year-old features a four-pitch arsenal consisting of a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and cutter. His four-seam fastball averages 93.5 mph, according to Statcast.

Seabold is not going to blow hitters away with his velocity. He is viewed as a pitcher who relies on command and his ability to throw strikes.

In 2023, Seabold logged 87 1/3 innings with Colorado. During that season, he posted a 6.9% walk rate, which ranked in the 73rd percentile.

So far this season, he has posted a 7.0% walk rate and has induced plenty of soft contact, as shown by his 86.7 mph average exit velocity allowed.

Kansas City sent 21-year-old pitcher Denis Samudio to Toronto in the deal. Across 56 1/3 innings in his professional career, Samudio has posted a 2.56 ERA in the minor leagues.

It will be interesting to see what Seabold brings to the table for the Royals. While he has primarily worked out of the bullpen over the past couple of seasons, he also has experience as a starter from earlier in his career.