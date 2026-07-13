Royals Add Outfield, Pitching Talent With First Two Draft Picks

The first day of this year's MLB Draft took place Saturday. The Kansas City Royals entered the draft with two picks in the first 30 selections. They held the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 30 overall pick.

The No. 6 overall pick is a valuable position in the draft. For reference, the Royals selected young slugger Jac Caglianone with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

There was plenty of talent in this year's draft. The Royals had several options to consider with a wide variety of players still available at No. 6. However, what Kansas City did with its first pick was not what many were expecting.

Royals select Zion Rose with No. 6 overall pick

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals left fielder Zion Rose (32) hits a two RBI single against the Arizona Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the No. 6 overall pick, the Royals selected outfielder Zion Rose out of the University of Louisville.

The selection caught many by surprise, as Rose was not widely projected to be taken that high. With several top players still on the board, many expected the Royals to go in a different direction.

The pick came as a surprise because Rose entered the draft ranked No. 30 on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. With that ranking, few expected him to come off the board as early as the No. 6 overall selection.

Despite the rankings, Rose brings plenty of upside to the organization. The 21-year-old was highly productive at the plate during his time at Louisville.

Throughout his college career, Rose posted a 1.023 OPS to go along with a .358/.438/.585 slash line. Based on his scouting grades, he has the tools to impact the game in multiple ways.

Rose received a 55 hit grade, 55 power grade and 55 run grade, along with a 50 arm grade and a 45 field grade. Those combined for an overall scouting grade of 50.

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Rose is a right-handed hitter with strong bat-to-ball skills and quick on his feet. He has the potential to bring plenty of value to Kansas City's organization.

Right-hander Taylor Rabe selected No. 30 overall

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Taylor Rabe (50) pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the No. 30 overall pick, the Royals selected right-handed pitcher Taylor Rabe out of the University of Mississippi.

Much like Rose, there is plenty to look forward to with the selection of Rabe. The right-hander brings plenty of velocity, averaging 96 mph and topping out at 100 mph. Rabe has no trouble generating swings and misses.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound right-hander received an overall scouting grade of 50. His scouting report includes a 65 fastball, 55 slider, 60 cutter, 40 changeup and 60 control.

Kansas City added two very skilled ballplayers with its first two picks. The Royals gained potential impact for both the lineup and the pitching staff.