Two Pitchers Who Could Solve Many of the Royals' Bullpen Issues

The Kansas City Royals' bullpen finished the 2026 season with a 5.07 ERA, the second-highest in baseball, according to FanGraphs. It is clear what needs to be done this offseason. The Royals need to bolster their bullpen.

This group is one of the biggest areas Kansas City needs to address if the Royals want to return to a competitive state next season. If the team is looking to be aggressive in bolstering its bullpen, there are two pitchers who are currently eligible for free agency who could significantly improve the group.

David Bednar, RHP

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed pitcher David Bednar is coming off a productive season with the New York Yankees. In 2026, the 32-year-old posted a 2.47 ERA across 69 1/3 innings while recording 76 strikeouts.

Bednar is an old-school closer who relies on velocity and trusts his three-pitch arsenal to get the job done. The right-hander's arsenal consists of a four-seam fastball, a splitter and a curveball. His average fastball velocity in 2026 was 96.1 mph, according to Statcast.

High-leverage arms were something Kansas City lacked this season, and Bednar could help address that issue. The right-hander brings late-inning composure and a track record of effectiveness in high-pressure situations.

Looking deeper at his metrics, Bednar excelled at getting hitters to chase pitches outside the strike zone and generating swings and misses. In 2026, he posted a 38.4% chase rate, which ranked in the 99th percentile. He also recorded a 30.8% whiff rate, a 4.9% barrel rate and a 51.6% ground-ball rate.

Bednar brings what the Royals lacked for much of the season. That being a trustworthy, consistent closer who can slam the door in high-pressure situations.

Adrian Morejon, LHP

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers a pitch in th seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there is Adrian Morejon, who is coming off his eighth season with the San Diego Padres. In 2026, the left-hander posted a 2.83 ERA across 86 innings while recording a career-high 107 strikeouts.

Morejon brings many of the same attributes as Bednar, but from the left side. The 27-year-old features a four-pitch arsenal consisting of a sinker, changeup, slider and four-seam fastball. His average four-seam fastball velocity reached 99.4 mph in 2026, while his sinker averaged a tick higher.

The southpaw is also extremely effective in high-leverage situations. With the Padres, Morejon thrived in his setup-man role. This success is nothing new for the left-hander. During his All-Star season in 2025, he posted a 2.08 ERA across 73 2/3 innings while recording 70 strikeouts.

Looking deeper at his 2026 metrics makes Morejon stand out even more. He finished the season with a 38.6% chase rate, a 34.2% whiff rate, a 30.4% strikeout rate, a 2.8% barrel rate and a 58% ground-ball rate. The list goes on and on. There is no doubt that Morejon would significantly bolster the Royals' bullpen.

If Kansas City plans to aggressively address its bullpen, these two pitchers won't come cheap, but they could provide the upgrades the team needs. Bednar and Morejon would make a significant impact on the Royals' relief group.