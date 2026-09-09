Updates on James McArthur, Maikel Garcia, Connor Seabold: Royals Injury Report

The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for their series finale Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Royals provided injury updates on three players.

The first player is right-handed pitcher James McArthur, who Kansas City said is expected to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with the organization’s Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

You probably haven’t heard McArthur’s name in a while, and that’s because his last outing came in mid-September 2024. He was pulled from his final appearance of the season due to a right elbow injury. The injury ultimately required surgery, and complications from hardware irritation caused McArthur to miss the entire 2025 season and the majority of this year.

Third baseman Maikel Garcia is another player the Royals anticipate will begin a rehab assignment, with Kansas City expecting him to join its Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, on Thursday.

Aug 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) celebrates toward the dugout after hitting a double against the Athletics during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been an injury-plagued season for Garcia, which has limited his time on the field. The injury he is currently working his way back from is a Grade 1-plus left hamstring strain he suffered in August.

Before that, Garcia dealt with a right hamstring strain but was able to avoid the injured list. He later suffered a left hand strain that sidelined him for nearly two months.

The third and final injury update is on right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold, who the Royals anticipate will join Garcia in Omaha on Thursday to begin his rehab assignment.

Much like Garcia, Seabold has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season. He is currently working his way back from a right lat strain he suffered during an outing in late June.

Seabold was initially placed on the 15-day injured list before being transferred to the 60-day injured list in a procedural move to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Before joining the Royals, Seabold was placed on the 15-day injured list with left ankle inflammation while with the Detroit Tigers in April.