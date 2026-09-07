Royals Prospect Sam Kulasingam Posts Massive Night at the Plate

The Kansas City Royals’ Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, had themselves a hitting parade on Sunday. The Naturals were in control throughout their commanding 24-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers.

While the entire Naturals lineup contributed to their jaw-dropping 29 hits, there was one player who had an especially impressive night at the plate. Right fielder Sam Kulasingam was on an absolute heater, recording the first multi-home run game of his professional career.

The 25-year-old tallied six hits in seven at-bats, including two home runs, eight RBIs and 12 total bases on Sunday. It was an absolute hitting clinic from Kulasingam.

The 6-foot-1 prospect was selected in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the United States Air Force Academy. Last season with the Quad Cities River Bandits, Kulasingam put together a solid year at the plate, slashing .291/.375/.393 with 57 RBIs in 468 at-bats.

That season led to a promotion to Northwest Arkansas, where he has spent the entire 2026 season. So far, Kulasingam is slashing .252/.376/.405. He isn’t a light-tower power hitter. Rather, he is a contact machine, which he put on full display Sunday.

Something that stands out about Kulasingam is his .376 on-base percentage. He has shown an ability to draw walks, posting a 15.5% walk rate, according to TJStats. That rate is backed by the 83 walks he has drawn this season.

The Royals prospect’s combination of plate discipline and contact-hitting ability makes him an entertaining player to watch. Kulasingam played a major role in the Naturals’ dominant win over the Travelers and will look to carry that momentum into the final stretch of the 2026 season.