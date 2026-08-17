Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron delivered the best start of his young career Sunday in the Royals’ 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The 27-year-old went the distance, throwing the first complete game of his career.

It wasn’t just a complete game, though. It was a shutout in which Cameron carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. His final line included just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. It was an absolutely dominant performance from the southpaw during his sophomore season.

Cameron had a rocky start to the year but recently made a change that has quite literally flipped his season around.

What we learned from Noah Cameron’s complete-game shutout

Aug 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What was the one change he made? Cameron started calling his own pitches, which has seemingly made all the difference. During Cameron’s outing Sunday, we learned that he knows exactly how he wants to attack opposing hitters, and the results speak for themselves.

It was revealed by The Kansas City Star’s Jaylon Thompson that Cameron first began calling his own pitches against the Detroit Tigers in late July. In that outing, he tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

Since making that change, Cameron has logged 37 2/3 innings, allowing just five runs while striking out 34. His outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers accounted for four of those runs, but even then, he worked through 5 2/3 innings against one of the most talented rosters in baseball.

This tweak to his game has gone beyond just a good outing or two. It is a clear sign that his effectiveness on the mound has greatly increased. The current outlook for Kansas City’s pitching staff in 2027 remains uncertain, but with the turnaround Cameron has shown, he could play a much bigger role in the Royals’ rotation next season.