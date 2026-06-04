Which Royals Players Could Be Moved Ahead of the Trade Deadline?

The Kansas City Royals have not lived up to the expectations placed on them entering the season. Many viewed Kansas City as the favorite to win the AL Central, but the club has struggled to meet those expectations so far.

With a current record of 24-38, the Royals now hold a 2.7% chance to win the Central, according to FanGraphs.

They also have just a 6.4% chance to make the playoffs. Kansas City entered the season with a 44.8% chance of reaching the postseason.

With the unexpected struggles and their playoff chances growing slimmer by the day, Kansas City will have some important decisions to make ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

What does Kansas City have to deal?

Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo talks with media during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 2026 season is flying by, as we have already reached June. August will be here before we know it.

Kansas City has a handful of players it could move ahead of the trade deadline in hopes of positioning the organization for future success.

The majority of their trade chips are found on the pitching staff. More specifically, the Royals' rotation has plenty of trade candidates who could be worthy of bringing back a solid return.

Kansas City's rotation has been a quality-start machine this season. The group ranks second in all of MLB with 32 quality starts.

Kris Bubic may be the Royals' best option

May 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) walks to the dugout following the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Kris Bubic was a popular name in trade discussions during the offseason and was viewed as one of Kansas City's biggest trade chips entering the 2026 season.

That remains the case as the season continues. Through his first 50.1 innings this season, Bubic has posted a 4.11 ERA. Four of his nine starts have also been recorded as quality starts.

What made Bubic such an appealing trade chip this offseason was his performance during the 2025 campaign. The left-hander earned his first All-Star selection after posting a 2.55 ERA with 116 strikeouts across 116 1/3 innings.

His season was ultimately cut short by a left rotator cuff strain.

The biggest concern surrounding Bubic is his health. The left-hander has struggled to stay healthy over the past few seasons. In 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for a significant period of time.

In 2025, he dealt with that rotator cuff strain, and now this season he is currently on the injured list with elbow soreness.

“Kris Bubic could be the best of the bunch -- and the least costly,” ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote.

Michael Wacha has put together a strong season so far

May 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Michael Wacha has been the Royals' top pitcher to begin the season. The 34-year-old is in his third season with Kansas City and has consistently provided quality production on the mound.

The right-hander has logged 75 1/3 innings this season while posting a 3.23 ERA. He owns a pitching run value of 5, according to Statcast, and has recorded nine quality starts in his 12 outings.

Wacha is under team control for two more seasons. Along with his strong performance on the mound, he brings veteran experience to the clubhouse. The right-hander is currently in his 14th MLB season.

Other notable players the Royals should consider

Bubic and Wacha appear to be the Royals' top two trade candidates. Another name who could very well be on the move ahead of the deadline is Seth Lugo.

Lugo has put together a productive season thus far and, much like Wacha, brings a veteran presence to the clubhouse. He is also under team control for two more seasons.

So far this season, the right-hander has posted a 3.55 ERA across 71 innings while recording eight quality starts in 12 outings, contributing to the Royals' impressive team total.

The majority of the Royals' rotation should be on the table. That includes even Kansas City's ace, Cole Ragans.

There will be plenty of decisions for the Royals to make as the season continues and the trade deadline draws closer.