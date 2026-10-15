Why Being a Gold Glove Finalist Is Huge for Royals' Nick Loftin

The Kansas City Royals had four players named Gold Glove finalists Wednesday, all of whom are infielders. One player in particular has seen his value increase simply by being named a finalist.

Royals utility man Nick Loftin was among the four Kansas City players named Gold Glove finalists. However, Loftin was nominated at third base rather than in the utility category. The nomination comes after Loftin stepped in at third base for much of the season while primary third baseman Maikel Garcia dealt with injuries.

Regardless, Loftin put together a solid season at third base, recording six outs above average, six defensive runs saved and a fielding run value of five. The 28-year-old logged 582 1/3 innings at the position, ranking second among American League third basemen in both outs above average and fielding run value.

Although Loftin faces an uphill battle to win the award due to the bulk difference between him and the other finalists, his nomination adds to his value on the Kansas City roster. It also serves as another example of the well-rounded season he put together in 2026.

Entering the season, it was unclear whether Loftin would have a spot on the roster. However, after an impressive spring training and opportunities opening up throughout the season, Loftin took advantage and put together the best season of his four-year career.

Loftin contributed not only defensively but also at the plate. He finished the season slashing .240/.322/.388 with 27 doubles while recording a career-high 371 at-bats. He also set career highs with 45 RBIs, 89 hits and eight home runs.

Loftin has proven he can be a valuable piece of the roster, especially with his ability to play multiple positions. He has shown he can do more than fill in defensively, earning a Gold Glove finalist nod at third base. Having a versatile player like Loftin gives Kansas City added flexibility and could create even more opportunities for him moving forward.