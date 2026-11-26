The Kansas City Royals have found their third baseman following the Maikel Garcia trade. On Wednesday, the Royals and third baseman Alec Bohm agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract.

When Kansas City traded Garcia, many wondered who would fill that role. Would the Royals turn to internal options such as Nick Loftin, or would they look outside the organization for another piece? In this case, Kansas City utilized the free-agent market and is now welcoming Bohm to the organization.

Bohm spent the first seven seasons of his major league career with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he established himself as a consistent run producer. The 30-year-old was most recently named an All-Star during the 2024 season.

The right-handed hitter finished this past season batting .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs across 155 games. While his average and .698 OPS were his lowest since 2021, which may raise some concerns, Bohm still finished the year on a high note, batting .298 after the All-Star break.

The biggest factor that makes Bohm an intriguing addition is his ability to drive in runs. Run production has been a major weakness for Kansas City in recent seasons. After the lineup gets past players such as Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone, Vinnie Pasquantino and Carter Jensen, the supporting cast has not been as strong.

Bohm will bring run production to the middle of Kansas City's lineup, giving him multiple opportunities to drive in runs with on-base threats such as Witt, Jensen and Caglianone ahead of him.

Kansas City has been busy this offseason, looking to bolster its roster and improve upon its disappointing 69-93 record during the 2026 campaign. While signing Bohm may not be a roster-altering move, it is a step in the right direction toward adding bats capable of producing runs.