Royals To Call Up Top Prospect For Series In St. Louis
The Kansas City Royals overcame a dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season and surged back into postseason contention, and while they are struggling a bit now, owning a 31-29 record and sitting eight games back of first place in the American League Central.
The pitching has held up its end of the bargain, but the offense has struggled. They recently called up John Rave to combat their offensive struggles.
However, they are about to get another big boost before their series at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Fans have been clamoring for the Royals to call up top prospect Jac Caglianone after he was promoted to Triple-A Omaha. According to Jeff Passan, that time has finally come.
"The Kansas City Royals are calling up slugger Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Caglianone, 22, is hitting .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in 50 games between AA and AAA," Passan posted on X.
Caglianone was the Royals first-round pick in last year's draft. He was selected as a two-way player, but is primarily being developed as a position player.
But at long last, Royals fans will get their wish on Tuesday night in St. Louis. Caglianone's arrival is highly anticipated, and he could be the piece that finally gets the Royals offense going and potentially even catapults them back into the AL Central race.
It's certainly an exciting time for Caglianone and the Royals, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.
More MLB: Royals Could Target $106.8 Million Star From National League Via Trade