Royals Writer Praises Star Third Baseman, Predicts All-Star Selection
The Kansas City Royals have struggled this season. After winning 86 games in 2024 and clinching a Wild Card berth, they have come back down to earth a bit.
Kansas City is 38-39 and in third place in the American League Central. Their pitching has performed well, but the offense has let them down.
However, not every piece of the offense has failed the Royals this year. Some players have been giving them tremendous contributions.
One such player is third baseman Maikel Garcia. He has bounced back from a disappointing 2024 in a big way.
Andrew Banks of FanSided predicts that Garcia could be an All-Star this summer.
"Now, he’s attempting to build a case for the All-Star game this July. He’s got the stats that say he belongs. His .315 average and .374 OBP put him among the best primary third basemen in the league, not to mention his 2.3 fWAR ranks fifth.," Banks writes.
As of June 16, Garcia was seventh in voting for third basemen. José Ramírez is comfortably in 1st with 968,754 votes. Boston’s Alex Bregman is in second with 397,581 votes, but has been on the IL since May 23 with no timetable to return."
In addition to his average and OBP stats, Garcia has hit eight home runs, already more than his total from last year. He also has a 2.2 WAR and an .867 OPS.
He may not be the leading vote-getter, but he could at the very least be selected as a reserve for the AL.
