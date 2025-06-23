Royals' Possible Salvador Perez Successor Just Earned Major Promotion
The Kansas City Royals' future at a lot of positions is uncertain, but outside of shortstop (hello, Bobby Witt Jr.), catcher might be the surest thing.
Yes, Salvador Perez is aging, and he's already spending a lot less time behind the dish. Freddy Fermín is a very good second catcher, but probably not someone you want taking full-time starting reps. But even more help is on the way.
The Royals' number-two and number-three prospects on MLB Pipeline (behind Jac Caglianone, who's already in the big leagues) are catchers.
Blake Mitchell, who's the higher-rated of the two, just started his season after a broken hamate bone in spring training. But Carter Jensen, who is a year older, just got himself within one step of the major leagues.
On Monday, the Omaha Storm Chasers announced on X that Jensen had been called up to join their roster at Triple-A. The 21-year-old had a .780 OPS and six home runs in 68 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Jensen, the Royals' 2021 third-round pick, has a well-rounded skill set. He's a good thrower, blocker, and framer, though it's hard to say any of those traits will make him elite. Mitchell, comparatively, has better raw power and a stronger arm, which might have given him the edge on becoming Perez's successor before this season began.
Perez has a club option for 2026 valued at $13.5 million. Even as he's having a down year at age 35, it's hard to imagine they'd cut bait with him altogether. He's also only caught in 40 of the team's 70 games so far.
If Jensen succeeds in Omaha this season, there's no doubt he will get a look in Kansas City at some point in 2026. But it remains to be seen whether he'll become the true heir to Perez's throne.
More MLB: Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill Gives 'Props' To Royals' Jac Caglianone