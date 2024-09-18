Surprise Royals Top Pitching Prospect Earns Exclusive End-Of-Season Award
The Kansas City Royals may have a strong starting rotation now, but you never know when a big-league pitching staff will need to reload.
With Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Brady Singer locked and loaded for the Royals' playoff run, K.C. doesn't need to do much worrying about the pitching in 2024. But with Wacha getting set to hit free agency, there could be a role or two in the rotation up for grabs in the next couple years.
Fortunately, the Royals have a farmhand unexpectedly making a name for himself in the minors this season, who could be in line for a promotion in the next year or two if he keeps producing like he did in 2024.
Stephen Zobac, a hard-throwing righty who split this season between the High-A Columbia Fireflies and the Double-A Quad Cities River Bandits, recently earned the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year Award, given to the best hurler in the Royals farm system each season.
A 2022 fourth-rounder out of the University of California, Zobac is ranked 17th among Royals prospects by MLB.com. He could rise in those rankings by next season based on his excellent 2024, and if a spot opens up in the rotation in 2025, Zobac may end up getting a shot.
In total, Zobac compiled an 11-8 record and 3.64 ERA over 25 outings across High-A and Double-A. He threw 126 innings, striking out 123 opposing batters and walking only 29.
Zobac also looked up to a certain pitcher growing up that might ruffle a few Royals fans' feathers, according to Preston Farr of Royals Review.
"Pitching prospect Steven Zobac told me he grew up a Giants fan. He named Madison Bumgarner and Max Scherzer as pitchers he looked to growing up," Farr said. "Said he’s gotten a little flack here and there for mentioning Bumgarner but it’s all good fun."
Royals fans will never forget what Bumgarner did to them in the 2014 World Series, racking up two wins, a complete game shutout, and earning a five-inning save in Game 7. But if those memories of Bumgarner helped turn Zobac into the next great Royals starter, it certainly will soften the blow.
More MLB: Royals' Historic Turnaround Has Been 'Biggest Surprise' Of MLB Season, Insider Says