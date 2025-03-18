Royals Skipper Praises Top Prospect After Strong Spring Showing
The Kansas City Royals got a chance to see their top prospect, Jac Caglianone in action. Caglianone was their first round pick in last year's Major League Baseball draft.
Caglianone impressed the Royals in spring training. However, he was recently reassigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, so he will not be on the Opening Day roster.
However, his impressive start certainly caused the Royals to take notice, and it may not be long before he finds himself at the big-league level.
Manager Matt Quatraro had nothing but good things to say about the team's top prospect, giving him praise for his impressive showing this spring.
“I think he did an incredible job, not only on the field but in the clubhouse,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The way he responded to the other guys and how they responded to him, you could tell he earned their respect very quickly about the way he goes about it.”
Caglianone went deep three times in Cactus League play. He also drew five walks, struck out only three times and posted a 1.871 OPS in 17 at-bats.
This is certainly a good sign for the Royals. Caglianone has a bright future ahead of him and showed the Royals what he is capable of this spring. Quatraro was certainly impressed by what he saw and is clearly excited to see what the future holds for the team's top prospect.
Caglianone may not be down in Double-A for long, and it also may not be long before he reaches the majors.
