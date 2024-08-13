Second-Inning Struggles Doom Royals in 8-3 Defeat to Twins
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Minnesota Twins 8-3 on Monday night, with a rough outing from Brady Singer proving to be the difference.
Singer, now 8-8 on the season, struggled mightily in the second inning, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings, despite recording nine strikeouts. The loss marks his second consecutive defeat and continues a rough stretch for the Royals as they battle for a Wild Card spot.
The Royals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, thanks in part to a first-inning home run by Bobby Witt Jr., who continues to be a bright spot in the lineup. However, the momentum quickly shifted in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Singer walked Carlos Santana, then gave up consecutive singles to Ryan Jeffers and Austin Martin. Willi Castro then delivered a crushing blow with a three-run homer to left field. The inning spiraled further out of control as Trevor Larnach singled, and Royce Lewis followed with a two-run homer, putting the Twins ahead 6-2.
Kansas City attempted to claw back in the sixth inning when MJ Melendez doubled and Adam Frazier singled to cut the deficit to 6-3. However, their bullpen issues resurfaced in the seventh. Carlos Hernandez, recently called up from Omaha, allowed two more runs—one unearned due to a Bobby Witt Jr. error—sealing the Royals’ fate.
Despite a three-hit night from Kyle Isbel and solid performances from a few key batters, the Royals couldn’t overcome the damage done in the second inning. Witt Jr., who was hit by a 95 mph fastball on the forearm, managed to stay in the game, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.
Now 65-54, the Royals still hold onto the third Wild Card spot, but the loss serves as a reminder of the challenges they face as the season progresses.
Read More:
How Royals' Jac Caglianone Performed in His MiLB Debut for High-A Quad Cities
Check us out on:
- Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
- Facebook - RoyalsCentral