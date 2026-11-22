Tarik Skubal will be a New York Met next MLB season, whenever it is played. The uncertainty surrounding the league’s labor situation figures to have played a role in why Skubal signed before the impending Dec. 1 lockout, but it doesn’t appear to have affected his earnings potential. Skubal signed a nine-year, $450 milliion deal on Sunday, setting a record for both average annual value and total sum for a pitcher.

We’ll be providing updates and reactions from across the baseball landscape on the Mets’ big move below.