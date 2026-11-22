Tarik Skubal Signs With Mets: Live Updates, Analysis on Record Contract
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Tarik Skubal will be a New York Met next MLB season, whenever it is played. The uncertainty surrounding the league’s labor situation figures to have played a role in why Skubal signed before the impending Dec. 1 lockout, but it doesn’t appear to have affected his earnings potential. Skubal signed a nine-year, $450 milliion deal on Sunday, setting a record for both average annual value and total sum for a pitcher.
We’ll be providing updates and reactions from across the baseball landscape on the Mets’ big move below.
Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.Follow willlaws