3 Reasons Why Detroit Tigers Should Trade for Nathaniel Lowe
The Detroit Tigers were able to have one of the best stretches to end a season in recent memory this campaign.
In 2024, the Tigers decided to be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline, as their playoff hopes were once again looking bleak. Detroit decided to move key players like Jack Flaherty at the deadline, as they tried to stockpile more young talent.
Despite giving away great players like Flaherty, who is a Game 1 starter in the World Series now, the Tigers still found a way to climb up the standings and make the playoffs.
In the postseason, Detroit kept on winning, as they eliminated the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round, and then went five games with the Cleveland Guardians. It was an incredible season for the Tigers, and now they will be focused on getting better for 2025.
During the stretch run and the postseason run, it was pretty apparent that Detroit needed some more pop on offense, especially from the corner spots on the infield. This will surely be something they look to address in the winter, and one player who could be a good fit in a trade is Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers. Here are three reasons why they should pursue the talented slugger this offseason.
Positional Need
For the Tigers on the field, the two most glaring issues in terms of offensive production at the end of the season were at first base and third base. Adding Lowe would give the Tigers a really solid player at first who is still just 28-years-old.
On the defensive side, the slugger was a gold glove award winner in 2023 for the Rangers as well. Overall, he is a complete player in a position of need, and is under team control for a few more seasons.
Middle of the Order Hitter
In addition to upgrading at the corners, it would be nice if those upgrades could be near the middle of the order for Detroit. The Tigers really lacked power in their lineup in 2024, and that will be something that has to improve if they want to take the team to the next level.
Even though Lowe isn’t a big power hitter, he does have some good pop, as he has totaled at least 15 home runs a season for the last four years. His career-high in home runs was 27 back in 2022, as the power game is certainly there.
Keep Building on Success
While 2024 came out of nowhere for the Tigers, they will now have expectations to compete in 2025. There are a lot of good pieces in place for this team, and pieces that are young and still getting better.
However, the time for the franchise to strike is now with a lot of this young talent being affordable and under team control. Adding a player like Lowe checks a lot of boxes, as he fills a positional need and will provide an upgrade on both offense and defense. Also, he wouldn’t cost the team a ton of money, and the Tigers have plenty of assets to entice a potential trade.