Detroit Tigers Could Look to Recent World Series Champs for Answer at First Base
The Detroit Tigers are a team that a lot of people will be keeping a close eye on during the upcoming offseason.
After their incredible second half resulted in a playoff spot and run to the ALDS, they are in prime position to upgrade the roster. Calculated spending is expected, as this young core still has multiple levels they can reach.
However, with their salaries low and virtually zero bad contracts to speak of, it would make sense to add some established pieces to bring the team to the next level.
There are certainly a few spots on the roster that could use a boost. Depth in the starting rotation is a must. In the lineup, some help at the corners will be near the top of their wish list.
Super-utility player Matt Vierling played 369.1 innings at third base, but his glove is much more productive in the outfield. At first base, Spencer Torkelson has not lived up to expectations.
He is someone that the organization has to take a long, hard look at this winter. Can they go into the 2025 season with him penciled in as the starter?
If not, one player that could pique their interest is Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers. The Tigers were one of the teams mentioned as a potential fit for him by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
The one-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glover is the exact kind of player Detroit should be targeting. He is in his prime, as he turned 29 in July, and has championship experience this young squad would benefit from.
His exit velocity and hard-hit percentages have both dropped in three consecutive champions. That has resulted in power numbers dipping two consecutive seasons, which is a little concerning given the kind of production you are hoping to receive from a first baseman.
But, if he could get back to his career average of .433 slugging, the Tigers would certainly take that. Alas, even his underwhelming .401 slugging percentage from 2024 would have been the third-highest mark among qualified hitters in Detroit.
Acquiring him would be an immediate upgrade even with his current power-sapped performance. If he regained that power stroke, he would fill the home run-hitting void in their lineup.
At the very least, that glove plays. Adding someone of his caliber to the defense would provide the team with a boost even if he is more of a 15-20 home run guy instead of 25-30.