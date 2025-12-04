Tigers Linked to Numerous Star Outfielders in Surprising Trade Market Forecast

The Detroit Tigers came into the offseason in clear need of a major move or two in order to get to the next level and make it past the ALDS after being eliminated there for two straight years.

Exactly what those moves are and if Detroit even chooses to make them remains to be seen, however both free agency and the trade market loom as options for upgrades. While most of the attention so far has rightfully been on the pitching staff, it was clear down the stretch and in October the Tigers were in need of lineup tweaks as well.

Third base is the obvious biggest hole and was all year, but the outfield could use a boost as well after inconsistency and overall dreadful production reared its head all around for the final months of the year.

In a recent article this week breaking down the top-25 trade candidates of the offseason, baseball insider Jeff Passan of ESPN named some destination candidates for each, and every time Detroit was mentioned, it was interestingly for an outfielder.

Passan Names Tigers as Fit for Buxton, Duran, Kwan and Abreu

Detroit's name came up four times in the article as a potential destination for various stars, but rather than a pitcher or infielder, Passan -- who is one of the most plugged in people in all of baseball -- focused on the outfield.

The four players were Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Duran's Boston teammate Wilyer Abreu. On the surface, the outfield seems like the Tigers' strongest position, but in reality they desperately need another piece there.

Even taking the right field platoon out of the equatio, Parker Meadows was not good enough offensively in 2025, and Riley Greene's struggles with strikeouts are concerning for his future status with the team

But could Detroit actually land any of these four?

Which Outfielder is Most Realistic for Tigers?

For as much of a dream as each would be, both Buxton and Kwan being within the division likely makes the conversation a non-starter for Detroit in terms of what each rival would command for their respective stars.

The Red Sox though are a team who seem determined to move on from at least one of if not both of their outfielders however, and may be much more receptive to sending one to the Motor City.

The Tigers have been connected to Duran several times throughout the course of the offseason and really since the trade deadline, but could now be the time for Detroit to actually land him? With a rare combination of speed, hitting and fielding ability.

Collecting 82 stolen bases over the last three seasons, Duran has also slashed .276/.339/.471 in that same period while playing Gold Glove quality defense wherever he's asked in the outfield.

Abreu was phenomenal in 2025 as well and would likely cost less in a potential swap than Duran would, so there are aspects for the Tigers to like about both.

Duran has felt like the main target for some time though if they're going to make an actual push for a blockbuster trade this offseason. As the winter meetings get set to arrive next week, Detroit is a team the rest of the league must keep a close eye on.

