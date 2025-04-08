Another Detroit Tigers Outfielder Gets Moved To Injured List
The Detroit Tigers have made a fairly significant roster move ahead of their Tuesday afternoon second game against the New York Yankees.
According to a release from the team's PR department, the Tigers have placed veteran outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee after he played in the first game on Monday.
In a corresponding move, they have recalled Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Toledo.
Hicklen was acquired via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers during the first weekend of the season and placed on the 40-man roster while being optioned to Toledo.
He will be available off the bench on Tuesday.
Margot, on the other hand, was signed to a last second Major League deal just before the start of the season and has been fairly productive through the first week-and-a-half.
Having played in six games so far, Margot has slashed .316/.300/.316 with six hits and three RBI, serving as a nice depth piece in the wake of the outfield being ravaged by injury throughout the spring.
Margot got the start on Monday but was replaced in the seventh inning by Zach McKinstry in a defensive substitution.
Whether or not the injury was actually sustained during the game or simply aggravated from a previous incident is unknown, though it appears Margot is going to be out for the next couple of weeks.
As Detroit continues to bide their time until Matt Vierling can return and later on in the season Parker Meadows as well, they will have to hope Hicklen can provide the same jolt that Margot had brought.