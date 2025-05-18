Are Tigers One of Teams 'Closely Monitoring' Rockies Star Infielder?
The Detroit Tigers tried to make one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they pursued superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
They ultimately came up short since he signed a high AAV deal with the Boston Red Sox. But after the Tigers were able to make a late run in 2024 and have success in the playoffs, the notion of running it back with the same group at the hot corner didn't seem like it would be a detriment.
But that's not how it turned out.
Detroit made the decision to option their star prospect Jace Jung to Triple-A Toledo after spring training despite Matt Vierling starting the year on the injured list, a surprising roster move that caught the attention of many around Major League Baseball.
It hasn't hurt them in any way since Andy Ibanez has filled in admirably with a slash line of .246/.324/.369, two homers and 12 RBI across his 32 games. But that also pales in comparison to what Bregman has done with the Red Sox.
Adding another option might be something the front office targets ahead of the trade deadline.
Could the Detroit Tigers Be Interested in Ryan McMahon?
Someone who seems like he'll shopped is Colorado Rockies veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon, with multiple teams around the league monitoring his potential availability.
"Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon in case he's traded this summer," reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
While the Tigers weren't explicitly named by the insider, that doesn't mean they don't have interest since Nightengale also stated there are several teams keeping an eye on McMahon's situation.
Whether or not this is a deal Detroit should make is a different conversation.
McMahon has struggled so far this season with a slash line of .209/.330/.379 entering play on Sunday, and while his six homers and 11 RBI looks fine on the surface, there are questions if that will translate to Comerica Park.
The Tigers don't have to make a rash decision, either.
Once Vierling comes back, they'll get a better idea if third base is actually an area they need to target before the deadline.