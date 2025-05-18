Tigers Have Clear Need to Target at Trade Deadline to Become World Series Champs
The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball over the first near two months of the season, mowing their way through a schedule which has not been easy by any means.
With an elite pitching staff especially in the starting rotation coupled with a lineup that has seen some resurgences and some serious consistency, the Tigers all of the sudden have the makings of a team that can contend for a World Series in 2025.
Detroit is far from perfect and even further from a finished product, however there are ways to remedy that via some re-tooling before the season hits the home stretch.
When the trade deadline comes along later this summer, there is a clear need the Tigers should be targeting in order to take themselves from fun first half story to legitimate title contender.
Which Area Should Detroit Be Looking Closely at to Improve?
It's somewhat difficult to believe, but the Tigers actually have statistically one of the best bullpens in all of baseball.
In terms of ERA, a collective figure of 2.91 places the unit right near the top of all of baseball.
However, there are a couple of red flags for a team that wants to make a deep postseason run, something which so often comes down to having a dominating bullpen.
For one, Detroit's relievers have allowed 18 home runs, which actually places them in the back half of Major League Baseball.
The unit also lands outside the top-20 when it comes to total strikeouts.
A lot of this comes down to not having a true closer in place, someone who can come in and simply shut games down with devastating stuff that blows hitters away.
Names have stepped up and acted like the role at times, and guys like Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest have been invaluable.
For as good as the non-household names throughout the staff have been as a collective unit though, there seems to be lacking the kind of go-to alpha type who the Tigers feel like they can go to without hesitation when a game needs to be won.
Detroit has a solid bullpen, but they do not have a championship bullpen.
With a lineup and a rotation which are performing at a championship level, the Tigers need to target ways to make their bullpen just as good, if not even better than there other two units.
The deadline is a long ways away, but Detroit should start circling names that could help elevate them to a possible World Series.
