Trading for Luis Castillo Would Help Solve Rotation Issues for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are getting prepared for the Winter Meetings, which are coming up soon, and they will be a team to watch.
It was a magnificent 2024 campaign for the Tigers, as they exceeded all expectations by not only making the playoffs, but winning the American League Wild Card Round.
Considering Detroit traded away key players at the deadline, the run in to the second half of the season was nothing short of shocking.
Now, while last season was a great story, they will be trying to replicate that and get even better in 2025. While the team was very good in a lot of areas, there are some clear places that they can improve. One of those spots is at starting pitcher.
In the postseason and for a good chunk of the stretch run, A.J. Hinch used a lot of mixing and matching out of the bullpen when his ace Tarik Skubal was on an off day. This worked out very well, but it’s hard to imagine that it will be sustainable.
Recently, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com spoke about the Tigers being a good fit for Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
“Detroit surprised a lot of people by getting into the playoffs in 2024, at least a year ahead of schedule. The Tigers have their ace in Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and some promising young starters with shorter track records, but could add a dependable, above-average starting pitcher to the mix. Castillo's remaining deal (three years, just over $72 million) is now around market value after a two-year gentle regression for the soon-to-be 32-year-old. The returning prospect value wouldn't be heavy -- I'd guess outside of Detroit's top-10 prospects -- unless Seattle pitches in some money, but the Mariners need all the salary breathing room they can get.”
Adding a starting pitcher is certainly a need for Detroit, and Castillo is the caliber of pitcher that would be a big help. While the Tigers already have their ace, they need a solid number two or three starter behind him that can pitch in playoff games.
Last season, the right-hander totaled a (11-12) record, 3.64 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP. It was a very solid season overall for Castillo, but making over $20 million per season for the next three years might be a little steep for the Mariners.
Since Detroit should be willing to spend a bit this offseason, taking on the right-hander’s contract shouldn’t be a problem, plus it likely won’t cost them a ton of prospects, which is always a good thing. On paper, it makes a lot of sense for both sides, especially if Seattle is looking to drop salaries.