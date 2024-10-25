Detroit Tigers a Potential Trade Fit for Former Top Third Base Prospect
The Detroit Tigers are a team that everyone will be keeping a close eye on this offseason.
After their incredible run over the summer resulted in a wild card spot, they kept the good times rolling by defeating the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs. Their fairy tale season was ended by the Cleveland Guardians in five games of the ALDS.
With their timeline moved up drastically, the plans of ownership and the front office have certainly changed. Just look at how they operated ahead of the trade deadline a few months ago.
The Tigers were sellers, and rightfully so, as they were double-digit games out of a playoff spot. They certainly won’t be selling this offseason as Detroit will be on the hunt for players who fit specific needs.
There are a few glaring needs on the roster. Starting pitching depth is a must and the lineup needs some power.
How much the team is willing to spend is anyone’s guess. Will they go to the top of the market for a Juan Soto, Anthony Santander or Pete Alonso?
Unfortunately, none of those players are third basemen. That is arguably the most pressing need so that Matt Vierling can focus more of his time on playing the outfield, where his defensive metrics are much better.
Hitting the trade market could be one route they take to address their need at the hot corner. One player who could be a great addition is Bretty Baty of the New York Mets.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has listed the Tigers as a potential trade fit for the former top prospect. However, he may no longer be a fit for his current team.
Just a year ago he was the No. 21 ranked prospect in the sport and expectations were that he would be the team’s third baseman of the future. Fast forward to the current day, and that title is now bestowed upon Mark Vientos, who was arguably the team’s second most consistent hitter this season behind shortstop Francisco Lindor.
There are some concerns about Vientos’s glove, which could give the Mets pause about moving Baty. Should Alonso leave, first base could become an avenue used to get both of their young players in the mix.
But, New York’s plans shouldn’t deter Detroit from picking up the phone and calling. At 24 years old, Baty fits perfectly into what they are building in the Motor City.
A change of scenery could do him some good to help rediscover what made him such a highly regarded prospect in the first place.