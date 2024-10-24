Detroit Tigers Linked to All-Star Third Baseman From NL East
It was a great 2024 campaign for the Detroit Tigers and the organization is looking to build upon that with a strong offseason.
Even though the team had a lot of success last year, it still feels like there is a lot of work to be done to get this franchise to be a World Series contender.
Fortunately, they have some excellent building blocks in Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene. With Skubal anchoring the rotation and Greene in the middle of the lineup, Detroit has two All-Stars to build around.
Now, the goal will be to fill out the rest of the team this offseason to help make it the best it can be. Currently, the Tigers figure to have a need for some help in their rotation, a power bat for the middle of the order, and to improve at the corner infield spots.
While the power bat and corner infield spots could be solved with one player if the position is correct, that would also likely involve them spending big.
With uncertainty about how much Detroit might be willing to spend on free agents this offseason, making a trade could be a realistic way they go about improving their needs.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked the Tigers to Philadelphia Phillies third baseman, Alec Bohm, as a potential upgrade for them.
Despite being an All-Star in 2024 and having a career-year, Bohm’s name has been floated around a bit already as the offseason draws near. In the National League Division Series, Bohm was actually benched against the New York Mets to start a game.
Considering Bohm had a tough end to the season and a terrible postseason, the Phillies might be looking to shake things up a bit.
For the Tigers, the slugger would be an excellent addition and a nice upgrade at the hot corner. Last year, the All-Star third baseman totaled 18 home runs and 97 RBIs. While he might not be a power hitter, he is certainly a very good hitter at the plate.
Detroit could be an interesting potential trade partner for Philadelphia as well, as they have a lot of good young talent in the farm system and a lot of arms in the bullpen. Considering the bullpen once again let the Phillies down, flipping Bohm for some help in the bullpen might make sense.
With a few needs heading into the offseason, making some trades could be a great way for the Tigers to help take this team to the next level, and a player like Bohm is certainly a name to watch.