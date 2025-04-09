Detroit Tigers Ace Clashed With Former Classmate in Epic Pitching Duel
Wednesday's series finale between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees featured a highly-anticipated pitching duel between two former high school teammates and current Major League aces.
Tigers righty Jack Flaherty and Yankees lefty Max Fried both attended Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles in 2012.
Fried, who graduated that spring, transferred there for his senior year after his previous school, Montclair College Prep, cut its baseball team.
He proved to be a great addition, going 8-2 with a 2.02 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 66 innings.
The talented southpaw wasn't the only star on that team, however. Flaherty was a sophomore that season, playing third base, shortstop and pitcher alongside Fried and Lucas Giolito.
Flaherty emerged as the team's ace after Fried and Giolito graduated in 2012, going 35-3 in his four years at Harvard-Westlake.
In the decade since, both have gone on to enjoy successful MLB careers.
Fried has been slightly better, but both have won World Series and are considered two of the best pitchers in baseball.
13 years after playing together, the two former classmates finally squared off for the first time in the big leagues, and the matchup was worth the wait.
Fried, who signed a massive eight-year, $218 million deal with New York in the offseason, had his best start in pinstripes yet.
He fanned 11 over seven shutout innings, scattering five hits and earning the win in the Yankees' 4-3 victory.
Flaherty was just as impressive, tallying nine punchouts over 5.1 scoreless frames. He allowed only three hits and three walks, but settled for a no-decision after Detroit's bullpen faltered.
Both pitchers are off to fantastic starts this year.
Fried is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three starts for New York, while Flaherty is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three outings for the Tigers.
It will be interesting to see if they face off again soon.
Both of their teams made the playoffs last year, so there's a chance they could clash in October.