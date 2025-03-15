Detroit Tigers Ace Facing Incredibly Agonizing Long-Term Decision With Franchise
There is no denying the talent that Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal possesses.
It was on full display during the 2024 season when he dominated every time he took the mound, winning the American League Cy Young Award.
Skubal was a workhorse for a short-handed Tigers team that lacked reliable starting pitching options in the second half. Injuries decimated their depth and Jack Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline as the team was a no-doubt seller.
But, his brilliance on the mound, coupled with elite bullpen performances, helped push the team into the postseason.
Opponents were baffled by the Detroit star each time it was his turn in the rotation.
He set career highs with 31 starts, 18 victories, 192 innings, a 2.39 ERA, 228 strikeouts and a 6.3 WAR. His WAR, wins and strikeouts all led the entire MLB. An .818 winning percentage, his ERA, a 170 ERA+ and 2.49 FIP all led the AL en route to his accolade.
Talent and stuff have never been in doubt for Skubal, who was a ninth round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and by 2020 was considered one of the best prospects in the game.
What held him back early on was his health.
In the two seasons leading into his Cy Young Award-winning campaign, Skubal threw 198 combined innings.
A perfect storm was created in 2024 as his immense talent was able to shine through on a regular basis with him remaining healthy. And has led to quite a predicament for him to figure out.
There is no doubt that Skubal is one of the best starting pitchers in baseball and arguably the best lefty. Youth is still on his side as he turned only 28 years old in November and is just hitting his prime.
There should be more dominant campaigns on the horizon, which would make a potential price tag on an extension rise exponentially.
But given his spotty track record when it comes to staying healthy, would he turn down a seven-year, $200 million extension which Tim Britton of The Athletic (paid subscription required) has projected him to receive if the Tigers offered it?
“It’s never comfortable for a pitcher to turn down this kind of money, especially one that’s missed time with injuries the way Skubal has. But he’s been so good when he’s pitched the last couple seasons that Skubal could be, without doubt, the sport’s best starter by the end of this season,” Britton wrote.
An AAV of approximately $28.6 million would put him at No. 7 amongst starting pitchers; sixth if you don’t count the $70 million AAV that Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani receives as he doubles as an MVP designated hitter.
Landing inside the top 10 is certainly not too shabby and a fair offer for the franchise to make.
Will it be enough to convince a Scott Boras client to not hit the open market?
Skubal is in a unique situation given his incredible talent but shaky medical history. No one would blame him for accepting an offer that still makes him one of the highest paid players at his position in the game even if he sacrifices a few million dollars along the way.