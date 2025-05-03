Detroit Tigers Ace Matches Another MLB Record with Dominant Stretch

Tarik Skubal has posted one of the most dominant five-start stretches in @MLB history.



30 IP, 0.90 ERA, 38 K, 1 BB



Only two other pitchers have ever met each of those marks over a five-start span: Zac Gallen (2023) and Corey Kluber (2018). pic.twitter.com/NZvGv0jT4y