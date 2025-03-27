Detroit Tigers Ace Raises Expectations for 2025 With Fiery Message to Fans
Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers have been through a lot together.
Skubal has spent his entire professional career with the Tigers. They drafted him in the ninth round out of Seattle University in 2018, and the rest is history.
The talented lefty debuted in 2020 and has continuously improved since then, lowering his ERA every year since.
In 2024, they both reached new heights together. Skubal established himself as arguably the best pitcher in baseball, winning the AL Pitching Triple Crown en route to a unanimous AL Cy Young award.
With Skubal leading the way, Detroit finished with its best record since 2016 and made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, reviving baseball in the Motor City after a decade of disappointment.
Now, expectations are considerably higher for 2025.
The bar has been raised for Skubal and his teammates, who have unfinished business after falling short in the ALDS last year.
Skubal seems up to the challenge based on the passionate letter he wrote to Tigers fans, which the team shared on its social media account prior to Opening Day.
The 28-year-old southpaw compared himself to Detroit, noting how they've both overcome adversity and defied the odds. He also highlighted all the special qualities that make Motown such a great city, including its resilience, toughness, work ethic and culture.
Skubal ended his message by saying how proud he is to be part of the community and declaring "a new era of Tigers baseball."
A new era, indeed.
Between Skubal and other young stars like Riley Greene, Colt Keith, Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe, Detroit's emerging core looks ready to contend in the AL Central for years to come.
The Tigers haven't won a championship since 1984, but their fans may not have to wait much longer.