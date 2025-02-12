Detroit Tigers Double Down in Offseason After Shocking Playoff Run
For years, the Detroit Tigers spent aggressively (some might say recklessly) under Dave Dombrowski in pursuit of a World Series title, handing out lavish contracts to stars like Miguel Cabrera, Prince Fielder, Victor Martinez and others.
Ultimately, the strategy failed. The Tigers repeatedly came up short in October, Dombrowski was fired in 2015 and spending was scaled back, resulting in a decade of mediocrity.
Last year, however, Detroit finally emerged from the doldrums. Led by a young, up-and-coming core, the Tigers surged to an unexpected playoff appearance (their first since 2014) despite having one of the lowest payrolls in baseball. Along the way, the Tigers won a playoff series and pushed the Cleveland Guardians to a fifth game in the AL Division Series.
This winter, Detroit has returned to spending aggressively in an effort to bolster its roster and build on last season's success.
In fact, only the Baltimore Orioles (56%) have increased their payroll more on a percentage basis from last year than the Tigers (37%), who raised payroll from $97 million to $128 million (per Spotrac).
That number could go even higher if Detroit signs Alex Bregman, Justin Turner or another impact free agent before the season starts. Detroit still has needs, most notably for a slugger that can play third base.
As it stands, Detroit has already had a successful offseason. By acquiring second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pticher Alex Cobb, World Series-winning starter Jack Flaherty and veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle, the front office reinforced the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen with proven veterans.
Those four also bring valuable playoff experience and veteran leadership to a young roster that needs both if it wants to take the next step this year after improving in each of the last two seasons.
That young core includes first baseman Colt Keith — who moved there after the Tigers signed Torres — shorstop Trey Sweeney, third baseman Jace Jung and outfielder Riley Greene, the last of which some MLB insiders expect to take a huge step offensively this season.
The increased spending should help the Tigers keep pace in a crowded AL Central — the only division with four teams that had a winning record last year.
With a promising roster, a loaded farm system and an ownership group that's willing to spend again, Detroit seems to have a bright future in 2025 and beyond.