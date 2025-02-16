Detroit Tigers Ace Talks Returning to Los Angeles, Getting World Series Ring
For much of the offseason, Jack Flaherty was a free agent. Shortly before he signed his new two-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, he realized something.
If he signed the deal, the Tigers would be opening the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Flaherty was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles at last season’s trade deadline and he helped fuel the Dodgers’ run to their first World Series title since 2020.
Traditionally, World Series winning teams hand out their rings during the first homestand. So, Flaherty will get his ring while wearing a Tigers uniform at Dodger Stadium.
During an appearance on Foul Territory earlier this week, Flaherty was jokingly asked whether he would wear a Dodgers uniform or a Tigers uniform during the ring ceremony.
He chuckled and answered in a way that will make Tigers fans happy.
“I’m going to let them take the reins on that,” he said. “But I definitely started to think, as talks got more intense, ‘Hey, we open in LA. This could be interesting. This could be a lot of fun.’ I definitely won’t be wearing a Dodgers uniform. I’ll definitely be in a Tigers uniform, however it works out.”
Everyone won in this particular trade. The Dodgers got a starting pitcher who helped them win a world championship. The Tigers got good return on the trade. Infielder Trey Sweeney was promoted shortly after he joined the organization and ended last season as the starting shortstop. Thayron Liranzo is one of the top prospects in the Detroit organization and could be their catcher of the future.
Now, with Flaherty back, the Tigers get the return on the trade and Flaherty back in their rotation — at least for one season, as the contract features an opt-out after this year.
Once news broke of his return, Flaherty started getting texts from teammates, including reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. But, the ace didn’t want to talk shop. He wanted to know when he could see Flaherty’s new bling.
“Sku texted me and said, ‘Hey, can you bring your rings to spring training?’” he said. “And I said, ‘I’ll get it that first weekend. You’ll see it. Don’t worry about that.’”
Flaherty is coming off his best season as a pro. Combined, he went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA, including 194 strikeouts and 38 walks in 162 innings.
He’s looking forward to starting the season in LA, getting his ring and putting on a Tigers uniform again.
“It’ll be good to have it done opening weekend, get all of those emotions out of the way,” he said. “I’m excited for it and I’m excited to compete against those guys.”