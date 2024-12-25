Detroit Tigers Agree to Deal With Former Top-100 Right-Hander Prospect
The Detroit Tigers have been quiet in the offseason, but there's still time to make a few moves. The Tigers have signed players, but to say this winter has been an exciting one would be dishonest.
It's uncertain when Detroit plans to spend heavily, but it should be in the works sometime in the near future. As long as the ball club continues to compete, the Tigers should eventually make a significant move.
They've made under-the-radar signings and will hope to do so with their latest addition. According to Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press, Detroit is in agreement on a minor league deal with right-hander Jordan Balazovic. He'll earn $1.4 million if he makes the majors.
"The Detroit Tigers signed Balazovic to a minor league contract that includes a non-roster invitation to spring training, according to sources with knowledge of the agreement. The deal isn't official yet, but Balazovic will earn a $1.4 million salary if he makes the majors. The Tigers haven't determined whether Balazovic will work as a reliever or as a starter, but he is expected to show up to spring training ready for both roles."
Balazovic, a former top-100 prospect, has worked out of the bullpen in recent campaigns. He has a mid-90s fastball that should play well if things go as planned.
The early stages of his professional career haven't exactly been great, appearing in 18 games at the big league level in 2023 for the Minnesota Twins. Balazovic posted a 4.44 ERA in that span.
The 26-year-old spent his year in Triple-A, finishing with a 5.60 ERA.
After the Tigers pitching staff impressed last season, the hope is that he'll be the next one to figure it out. He has the stuff, and it's now a matter of putting it all together.