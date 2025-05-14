Detroit Tigers Are Finally Getting the National Media Recognition They Deserve
The unprecedented run that the Detroit Tigers went on to end the 2024 MLB season created a lot of positive momentum heading into 2025.
They snapped a nine-year playoff drought and headed into the offseason with a clear to-do list of weaknesses that had to be addressed.
The Tigers needed to bolster the starting rotation depth behind American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. There wasn’t another starting pitcher that manager A.J. Hinch relied on consistently down the stretch other than him.
Their lineup also lacked pop, making it a chore to score runs consistently. In the playoffs, Detroit managed to score only 21 runs in seven games.
There wasn’t a ton of money spent in the offseason to address those needs, with the team signing starting pitchers Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty and second baseman Gleyber Torres. The bullpen was reinforced by the additions of Tommy Kahnle.
Cobb has yet to throw a pitch and Flaherty hasn’t been as dominant as he was in his first stint with the team in 2024. Torres has been productive, and Kahnle has emerged as the closer.
Internal improvements have been the catalyst to their breakout with former No. 1 picks, first baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize, leading the way.
Both looked to no longer be part of the long-term plans when the 2024 campaign came to a close but forced their way into the mix with strong spring trainings and haven’t stopped producing in the regular season.
Veteran Javier Baez re-emerging after three woeful years with the Tigers has been the most pleasant surprise of the year. He has turned into a super utility man for Hinch, playing stellar defense at shortstop, third base and center field while putting together what would be the most productive offensive season of his career with a 130 OPS+.
Along with Mize and Flaherty, the team has received great production from Reese Olson and rookie Jackson Jobe was one of the top prospects in the sport entering the year.
With the bullpen dominating once again, the Tigers have turned themselves into legitimate contenders in the American League and a force to be reckoned with.
“The Tigers feel like a team that could emerge out of a wide-open American League this fall, particularly if they hit on one or two key additions in the summer,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
Those key additions could come at third base, center field and in the bullpen.
The hot corner has been a mess all year with top prospect Jace Jung struggling and Baez covering in center field. One of those positions needs an upgrade ahead of the deadline.
Kahnle has been excellent to this point, but there are some concerns with his underlying metrics. Adding another late-game option to pair with him as insurance would be a good idea.
With 27 victories, tied for the most in baseball, the Tigers don’t need major changes. They are cementing themselves as bona fide contenders and their future remains incredibly bright with several top 100 prospects.