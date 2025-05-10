Detroit Tigers Most Impactful In-Season Move Paying Major Dividends
The Detroit Tigers came into the 2025 MLB regular season knowing they had to improve, one way or another, offensively.
Their offense was sluggish during their time in the postseason, scoring only 21 runs in seven games. It was like that throughout the year, as timely hitting and some youthful exuberance really helped put the team over the edge with elite pitching performances.
Thus far in 2025, the incredible pitching has continued, but it is now being backed by a strong offense, and the results are magnificent.
When this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings was shared over at The Athletic (subscription required), the Tigers were 22-13 and had moved into fourth place, up from seventh last week.
They have won both games played since then, destroying the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field to run their record to 25-13, which is the best record in the American League and tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best mark in baseball.
There has been a lot of players contributing to the team’s success to this point.
Former first overall picks, first baseman Spencer Torkelson and starting pitcher Casey Mize, are getting a lot of attention and rightfully so.
After looking like their time with the franchise could be coming to an end after underwhelming performances in 2024, they have both been excellent in 2025.
Torkelson is leading the team with an OPS+ of 157, 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBI. Mize has a 1.3 WAR, an MLB-high six wins and a 2.53 ERA across 42.2 productive innings.
But, there is one player who stands out as the most shocking contributor thus far — veteran Javier Baez.
Most fans spent the offseason thinking of ways to get the shortstop off the roster. Since signing a six-year, $140 million deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, it would not be a stretch to say he has been one of the least impactful players in the sport.
With his back against the wall, he has responded incredibly well, accepting a utility role and performing at such a high level that he has forced his way into the lineup as the current everyday center fielder.
“I miss the “El Mago” tags at second base, but if he can keep this up, it will be a massive benefit to a Tigers team that already ranks higher than any other AL team,” wrote Levi Weaver of The Athletic.
His underlying stats at the plate hint that massive regression is coming from his current .317/.355/.481 slash line, but the glove remains elite despite learning a new position on the fly.
That defensive acumen, at the very least, will make him a useful piece as he can more than adequate play shortstop and third base along with patrolling center field.